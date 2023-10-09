Halsey Will Play Sally in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Production at Hollywood Bowl

It’s Halloween season, which means it’s also time for the return of The Nightmare Before Christmas production at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

It has been reported by Variety that Halsey has joined the live-to-picture production of the 1993 film as the character Sally for the first two nights of the event. After that, the film’s original voice actor, Catherine O’Hara, will jump in to take over for night three.

The confirmed dates that Halsey will be in the production are October 27 and 28. On October 29, O’Hara will not only play Sally but also Shock — who will be portrayed by Riki Lindhome for the two nights prior.

The Nightmare Before Christmas production has taken place at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015, 2016, and 2018. Previous Sally portrayers include none other than Phoebe Bridgers.

Halsey, meanwhile, has been hard at work on their upcoming fifth album, which doesn’t have a release date yet. The singer/songwriter signed a new record deal with Columbia Records in June after departing from their long-time label home of eight years, Capitol Records.

Recently, Halsey released a reworked version of “Lilith” appropriately titled “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem),” this time featuring Suga from K-pop group BTS, for the new Diablo IV video game. Haley talked to Billboard about their collaborative effort, saying: “Collaborating with Suga on a project that revolves around our mutual admiration for dark mythology has been a longstanding dream of mine. ‘SUGA’s Interlude,’ our previous collaboration, while introspective, is pretty whimsical in tone.”

“Together, we were able to infuse the anthem with intricate narratives that encompass a wider range of emotions I wouldn’t have been able to tell without him,” Halsey continued. “He added a whole new perspective to the song. Plus, it was just honestly really cool to do something so badass with my friend.”

