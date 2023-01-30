Harry Styles Joins List of 2023 Grammy Performers

Harry Styles has been added to the performance lineup for the 2023 Grammy Awards. The “As It Was” singer joins previously announced performers Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Styles is one of the most feted artists of the night. He has earned six nominations this year including, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video for “As It Was.” His other two nominations are for Harry’s House.

Styles’ appearance at the Grammys comes right before the Australian leg of his sprawling Love on Tour. The singer has been on this trek since September 2021 and will continue on until July, hitting Asia and returning to Europe for a second stint. Find ticket information HERE.

Elsewhere at the ceremony on February 5 are performers Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy. The awards will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Trevor Noah returning to host.

Many of the performers are also up for some of the night’s top awards. Lizzo has earned nominations for Record and Song of the Year for “About Damn Time” and Album of the Year for Special. Carlile and Blige are also up for Record and Album of the Year. Lacy earned four Grammy nods–three for his breakthrough hit “Bad Habit” and one for the accompanying album Gemini Rights.

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti has made history as the first album from a Latin artist to be nominated for Album of the Year. He’s also up for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Moscow Mule.”

Smith and Petras’ massive hit “Unholy,” picked up a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance while Combs has dominated the country category. He is up for three awards including Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Miranda Lambert.

