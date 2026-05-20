Spotify Taps Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, and More to Perform on Its CMA Fest Stage

Spotify has tapped some top-notch talent for its CMA Fest stage. The streamer announced that, during the three-day event in Nashville, its Spotify House will play host to performers including Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce, People reported.

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The fun will start on June 4 with Johnson set to take the stage alongside Ashley McBryde, Corey Kent, and Emily Ann Roberts. Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Kameron Marlowe, and Koe Wettzel will also perform on the event’s first day. Laci Kaye Booth, Old Dominion, Two Friends, and Zach John King round out the Thursday lineup.

The following day, Pearce, along with Avery Anna, Brothers Osborne, and Diplo will take the Spotify House Stage. Friday will also include performances from ERNST, Graham Barham, Keith, Ole 60, Tucker Wetmore, Vincent Mason, and Wyatt Flores.

The star-studded pop up will come to an end on Saturday, with performances from Carter Faith, Charles Wesley Godwin, and Cole Swindell on the docket. Dan + Shay, Dasha, Josh Ross, Kane Brown, and Luke Bryan will also take the stage. The final artists of the day include Midland, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey, The Band Perry, and Tyler Braden.

Set to be held at Blake Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, Spotify House will run from June 4-6, with dozens of stars set to take the stage. Performances will take place all day long, with shows running from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. each day. In addition to the announced performers, special guests will pop up throughout the event.

Ahead of the fun, Spotify curated a playlist of its 2026 lineup to help get fans ready for the event.

What to Expect at CMA Fest

Spotify House is just one of many happenings during CMA Fest. There are, of course, the main concerts held at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Artists including Ella Langley, Jason Aldean, and Tucker Wetmore will perform on June 4, with Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, and Keith Urban set to take the stage the following night. On June 6, fans can look forward to sets from Carly Pearce, Jordan Davis, Tim McGraw, and Zach Top.

The highly-anticipated event will come to a close with performances by Bailey Zimmerman, HARDY, Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Russell Dickerson.

Plenty of other will take place throughout the weekend too. Fan Fair X will play hosts to both meet and greets and performances, while the Grand Ole Opry has a stacked lineup that includes American Idol winner Hannah Harper’s debut performance.

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