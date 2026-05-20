Luke Combs Tips Big at Kids’ Lemonade Stand, They Mistake Him for a Famous Golfer

Luke Combs was able to stay incognito during a recent visit to lemonade stand, well, kind of.

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The country superstar was in Wisconsin over the weekend to play two sold out shows at Lambeau Field as part of his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. When he wasn’t on stage, Combs got to golf at nearby Whistling Straits, and visit a nearby lemonade stand.

The local ABC affiliate reported that brothers Will and Luke Dahlem, along with their friend Finley Uttech, were running the stand when a SUV pulled up.

A man and a photographer got out of the car, confusing the kids’ nearby moms.

“We saw a photographer come out and started taking pictures of the boys,” Finley’s mom Alissa said. “So we’re like, ‘Oh, that’s kind of odd. Why are they taking pictures of our kids?’”

The mysterious customer bought four bubblers and tipped the kids $120.

“He said, ‘What’s your guys’ favorite type of drink?’ And we said bubbler, and then he asked for four of them,” Uttech told the outlet.

How the Lemonade Stand Owners Discovered Luke Combs’ Identity

The man was Combs, though the boys didn’t realize it at the time.

“We thought it was a famous golfer,” Will said, a sentiment with which the two moms agreed.

It wasn’t until another mom sent a screenshot of Combs’ Instagram post to the women that they realized the truth.

“She sent a text to our friend’s group, and she’s like, you guys, it was Luke Combs. And I’m like, no, it wasn’t,” Alissa said. “Why would he come to Cleveland? There’s like a population of 1,000 here.”

When Alissa confirmed her son’s famous client, she was even more delighted by the experience.

“I love that we didn’t know who it was,” Alissa said. “He came, he was really sweet to our boys, made their day, and it was like he just did that because he wanted to do that, not because they thought he was famous, because they had no idea.”

The brothers’ mom, Erika, agreed, stating, “It just shows that he’s a really caring guy, and he seems like a kind person. We’re just excited for the kids to have a fun experience. They’ll remember that forever.”

As for Combs, he wrote on Instagram that he had an “absolutely Bonkers weekend in Green Bay!”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA

