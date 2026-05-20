Alan Jackson to Celebrate America and Honor Veterans With Rare Memorial Day Show

June 27 will be a historic night in country music. For those lucky enough to snag a ticket, they will celebrate the final show of Alan Jackson’s touring career. Crossing the finish line with a career that spanned decades and included Grammy Awards, induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and hits like “Remember When,” it seems that Jackson had another show on the calendar for Memorial Day.

Videos by American Songwriter

When Jackson takes the stage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, it will be the end of his Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale. And with the night being a monumental moment in country music, the show will include appearances from Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and several others.

The end of the road for Jackson comes after he announced in 2021 that he suffered from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. According to the CMT Research Foundation, “Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, or CMT, is a progressive, degenerative disease involving the peripheral nerves that branch out from the brain and spinal cord to other parts of the body, including the arms, hands, legs and feet.”

[RELATED: Alan Jackson Paid Tribute to a Country Icon With This Early Hit in 1992]

Alan Jackson Honors Fallen Soldiers In Special Way

Aside from highlighting his career and accomplishments, Jackson made sure that $1 from each ticket went to the foundation. But while gearing up for the final show, the country star decided to add another performance. On Sunday, May 24, he will perform during the National Memorial Day Concert that takes place on the West Lawn at the U.S. Capitol.

Hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, the concert will honor those who paid the ultimate price for freedom. Alongside Jackson, the National Memorial Day Concert will feature Jack Everly, Noah Wyle, Jonathan Banks, and Jamey Johnson, who served in the United States Marine Corps.

Thankfully, fans not in the area can still take part in the memorial concert. It will be broadcast on PBS, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Wanting to give fans more than enough chances to see the special event, the National Memorial Day Concert will be streamed on YouTube from May 24 to June 7.

Although Jackson is preparing to close the curtain on his touring career, the country legend still has a performance or two left.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)