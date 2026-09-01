4 Country Songs From the Early 90s That Still Make Me Want To Dance Today

Country music of the 1990s is perhaps the decade in the genre that people revere the most. Among the happy songs, sad songs, and love songs, there were also several songs that had a strong enough beat that made them perfect for a dance floor. These are four of the best country songs that came out in the early 1990s, which still make me want to dance today.

“Be My Baby Tonight” by John Michael Montgomery

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John Michael Montgomery’s fast-paced “Be My Baby Tonight” could make anyone want to move their feet. The song, Montgomery’s third No. 1 single, came out in 1994. “Be My Baby Tonight” was written by Richard Fagan and Don Hill. It is part of Kickin’ It Up, Montgomery’s second studio album.

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“Be My Baby Tonight” says, “Could ya would ya ain’t ya gonna if I asked you / Would ya wanna be my baby tonight / Yeah I’d take a chance slow dance make a little romance / Honey it’ll be alright.”

“Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus

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Thank Billy Ray Cyrus and “Achy Breaky Heart” for the massive surge in popularity of line dancing. Cyrus’s first single, “Achy Breaky Heart” is on Some Gave All, his freshman record.

Written by Don Von Tress, the chorus of “Achy Breaky Heart” says, “But don’t tell my heart my achy breaky heart / I just don’t think it’d understand / And if you tell my heart my achy breaky heart / He might blow up and kill this man.”

“Achy Breaky Heart” became a five-week No. 1 hit for Cyrus.

“Except For Monday” by Lorrie Morgan

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One of Lorrie Morgan’s biggest hits, “Except For Monday” is the final single from Morgan’s sophomore Something In Red record. The tongue-in-cheek song was written by Reed Nielsen.

“Except For Monday’ says, “Except for Monday, which was never good anyway. Tuesday, I get a little sideways / Wednesday, I feel better, just for spite / Thursday and Friday take too long/ Before I know it, Saturday’s gone / But it’s Sunday now / And you can bet that I’m alright.”

In 1995, Morgan released Reflections: Greatest Hits, which also includes this song.

“Don’t Rock The Jukebox” by Alan Jackson

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A quintessential Alan Jackson song if there ever was one, “Don’t Rock The Jukebox” came out in 1991. A three-week No. 1 hit, “Don’t Rock The Jukebox” is the title track of Jackson’s sophomore album.

“Don’t Rock The Jukebox” begins with “Don’t rock the jukebox / I wanna hear some Jones / My heart ain’t ready / For the Rolling Stones.”

Interestingly, Jackson released four other singles from Don’t Rock The Jukebox, with all but one reaching the top of the charts. The one that didn’t, “Midnight In Montgomery”, hit the Top 5. That song also gave Jackson his first-ever CMA Award.

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