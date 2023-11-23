How Miley Cyrus Broke from Her ‘Hannah Montana’ Character with Debut Single “See You Again”

A year into playing her Disney character of Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus wrote “See You Again” to distinguish herself as an artist, outside of her television personality.

“I have my own name in the song, I say ‘my best friend Lesley’ in the song, and so this was really the beginning of me storytelling for my fans,” said Cyrus of her debut single and first hit on her Used to Be Young TikTok series. “I wrote that song in a way that would feel really personal to Miley so there would be no confusion between me and the character.”

Released on Cyrus’ debut album Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus, “See You Again” peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Meaning

Cyrus co-wrote the song along with Antonina Armato, who also penned Brenda K. Starr’s 1988 hit “I Still Believe” and also worked with Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani, and Green Day, among others, and Timothy James Price, whose credits include Tiffany’s 1988 hit “All This Time” and songs for Vanessa Hudgens, Aly & AJ, and more.

Lyrically the song also centers around a guy she likes and how she becomes tongue-tied and too nervous to talk to him when he’s around.

I got my sights set on you and I’m ready to aim

I have a heart that will never be tamed

I knew you were something special when you spoke my name

Now I can’t wait to see you again

I’ve got a way of knowing when something is right

I feel like I must’ve known you in another life (ooh)

‘Cause I felt this deep connection when you looked in my eyes (I can’t wait)

Now I can’t wait to see you again

The last time I freaked out

I just kept looking down

I st-st-stuttered when you asked me what I’m thinkin’ ’bout

Felt like I couldn’t breathe

You asked what’s wrong with me

My best friend Lesley said, “Oh, she’s just being Miley”

The next time we hang out, I will redeem myself

My heart, it can’t rest ’til then

Oh woah woah, I, I can’t wait to see you again

Corey Hart and the Top 10

“See You Again” also samples Corey Hart’s 1984 hit “Sunglasses At Night” and mentions Cyrus’ her childhood friend Lesley Patterson, who she has known since she was 6 years old. The song was later remixed by Armato and James and was featured on Cyrus’ second album, Breakout in 2008.

Though the song made it to the top 10, it was never paired with a music video.

“My record label at the time didn’t think the song was a hit, so there was never a music video made for it,” revealed Cyrus. “My record label told me that this song wasn’t gonna be a hit, and my fans decided otherwise. It’s always been us.”

