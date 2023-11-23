Angry Fans React to Performers Lip Syncing During the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

There are plenty of reasons to tune in to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Many come for the floats and balloons. However, it’s impossible to overlook the star-studded lineup of performers. Many Macy’s Parade viewers noticed that the performers were lip syncing and they weren’t happy about it.

Videos by American Songwriter

Live music is one of the hallmarks of the event. However, seeing some of the biggest names in music lip synching on floats takes the magic away from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade for some viewers. They’re taking to social media to let the world know about it.

One annoyed viewer tweeted, “Nothing says Thanksgiving like Chicago lip syncing above a Wonder Bread logo.”

Another viewer shared their “Hot Thanksgiving take” about it. “I like a good parade, but the lip syncing crap in front of Macy’s is trash,” they tweeted.

One viewer took all of the magic out of the event with their tweet. “Sure, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is hours of marketing, bad lip syncing, and product placement BUT there are big ole balloons.”

[RELATED: Here’s Why Performers Lip Sync at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade]

The truth is, even top-tier performers lip sync during their Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performances. All of the things that make the parade entertaining also make capturing a good live performance nearly impossible. Factors like the movement of the floats, weather, screaming crowds, and acoustics can impact the sound of a singer’s voice. As a result, they lip sync to provide a better experience for those watching at home.

At the same time, lip syncing to a pre-recorded track takes pressure off of the performers. They’re already dealing with several—literally—moving pieces during their performances. Additionally, they know they’re broadcasting live to countless people across the country. So, eliminating the need to fight with the elements allows them to put on the best show possible for the massive crowd on the street and the folks watching at home.

(Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)