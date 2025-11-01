How the Royal Family Nearly Stopped This Famous Princess Diana Tribute: “Too Sentimental”

On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana passed away in a traffic collision. Days later, the world watched the Princess’s funeral live on TV. One of the most iconic moments of that televised funeral was Elton John‘s performance of his reimagined single, “Candle In The Wind”. However, the royal family almost stopped it from ever transpiring.

Released in 1973, John and Taupin originally wrote the song as a tribute to Marilyn Monroe. Armed with the desire to celebrate Diana’s life, Elton John and Bernie Taupin reimagined the work. According to Sky News, some members of the royal family pushed back on the idea of the performance. Reportedly, they viewed the idea of John’s performance as “too sentimental”.

How a Reverend Helped the Royal Family See the Importance of the Performance

Other than the song being “too sentimental,” the other details about the royal family’s reluctance towards the performance are unknown. Although, what isn’t, is how the former Dean of Westminster helped the royal family see the necessity in John’s lamentation.

Regarding the necessity of John’s performance, Reverend Dr. Wesley Carr wrote in a letter to a senior member of the royal household, “This is a crucial point in the service, and we would urge boldness. It is where the unexpected happens and something of the modern world that the princess represented.”

“I respectfully suggest that anything classical or choral (even a popular classic such as something by Lloyd Webber) is inappropriate. Better would be the enclosed song by Elton John (known to millions and his music was enjoyed by the princess), which would be powerful.”

“He has written new words to the tune which is being widely played and sung throughout the nation in memory of Diana. It is all the time on the radio. Its use here would be imaginative and generous to the millions who are feeling personally bereaved: it is popular culture at its best. If it were thought the words too sentimental (although that is by no means a bad thing, given the national mood), they need not be printed—only sung,” concluded Reverend Dr. Wesley Carr.

Carr’s plea not only altered the hesitant perspective, but also hit the importance of the performance right on the head. Princess Diana was far more than a member of the royal family, as she was also a cultural icon. A cultural icon who brought a human touch to an entity that masses believed and still believe greatly lacked one.

Photo by Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images