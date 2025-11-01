Is There a New Episode of ‘SNL’ Tonight (November 1, 2025)? Host and Musical Guest Details

Just two weeks ago, Sabrina Carpenter made her debut on Saturday Night Live as both the host and musical guest. Although she appeared on the hit show in the past as the musical guest, this was her first time pulling double duty. While a memorable show, SNL decided to take a break last week. With no new episode, fans were forced to wait another week. And with Saturday finally here, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, if it is new, and who the host and musical guest are.

Thankfully, the wait is over as there is a new episode of SNL airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Ready to make his return to the famed Studio 8H, the host for the evening will be actor Miles Teller. The star of films like Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick, the actor will also take the stage to promote his newest film, Eternity, which he also helped produce.

Aside from Teller, the musical guest for tonight’s episode will be Brandi Carlile. Much like Teller, the singer accepted the invitation as she recently released her newest album, Returning to Myself. Having worked with Elton John to record “Never Too Late”, which was nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards, the singer returned to the studio alongside Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner, and Justin Vernon for her newest album.

Miles Teller Bringing “Cool Pope” To ‘Saturday Night Live’

As for Teller, fans already got a taste of his hosting abilities when he offered some sketch ideas in a new SNL promo. Sitting down with a few members of the cast, the actor pitched an idea that surrounded a version of the pope called “Cool Pope.”

Suggesting a pope who did “baptisms in a hot tub”, the cast loved the idea. But even with their support, Teller struggled to get past Jeremy Culhane preparing for an upcoming hot dog eating contest. Channeling champion Joey Chestnut, who ate 70.5 hot dogs in 2025, Culhane guzzled down the dogs while submerging them in water. But even with Culhane focused on his eating technique, he didn’t miss a single beat, giving some great ideas for the sketch.

With Teller ready to go and Culhane full, don’t miss a new episode of Saturday Night Live, airing tonight at 11:30 ET/PT on NBC. As always, each new episode will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

