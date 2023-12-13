How to Buy Tickets to Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew’s Talking Heads-Themed Tour: Remain in Light

Talking Heads guitarist/keyboardist Jerry Harrison and ex-King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew, who was a Talking Heads touring member during the early 1980s, are extending their Remain in Light Tour into 2024. Seven new dates have just been confirmed, spanning from July 26, 2024, show in Cincinnati through an August 4 performance in Tarrytown, New York.

The Remain in Light Tour features Harrison and Belew celebrating Talking Heads’ acclaimed 1980 studio album Remain in Light. The shows have featured performances of most of the songs from the album, select other Talking Heads tunes, and material from King Crimson and Harrison’s solo career.

Harrison and Belew are joined by Cool Cool Cool, a group that features members of the now-defunct funk band Turkuaz.

Harrison and Belew also will be closing out 2023 with a series of Remain in Light shows in California. The concerts are scheduled for December 28 in San Diego, December 29 in Anaheim, December 30 in San Francisco, and December 31 in Napa. Opening the shows will be veteran Los Angeles punk band X.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Remain in Light Tour from a few different places. We recommend Stubhub first, as all ticket sales from the platform are guaranteed and protected by the FanProtect Program. Tickets are also available via RemainInLight.com.

About the Remain in Light Album

Remain in Light was Talking Heads’s fourth studio effort, and the band’s first album to break into the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at No. 19. The album features the classic song “Once in a Lifetime,” as well as gems like “Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)” and “Crosseyed and Painless.”

Remain in Light has gone on to sell more than 500,000 copies in the U.S., achieving gold certification.

Belew contributed guitar to Remain in Light, and joined Talking Heads for the tour in support of the album in 1980 and 1981.

Harrison’s Recent Talking Heads-Related Activity

Meanwhile, in recent months, Harrison has reunited with his fellow Talking Heads at a number of 40th-anniversary screening events for the band’s 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense. The band members also took part in several interviews with various media outlets. However, there doesn’t appear to be any plans for a reunion project or tour.

Dec. 28, 2023 — San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theater*

Dec. 29 — Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim*

Dec. 30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield*

Dec. 31 — Napa, CA @ JaM Cellars Ballroom*

Jul. 26, 2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

Jul. 27 — TBA

Jul. 28 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom

Jul. 30 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Aug. 1 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Aug. 2 — Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

Aug. 3 — Rahway, NJ @ Union County Performing Arts Center

Aug. 4 — Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

* = X opens show.