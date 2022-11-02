Talking Heads’ Members Announce Remain in Light North American Tour

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are once again bringing Remain in Light to the stage.
Performing the 1980 Talking Heads album in its entirety, Harrison, a mainstay in the art-punk, avant-funk ensemble, and Belew, a touring guitarist for the band, are hitting the road in 2023 for a 19-date tour. They’ll bring Talking Heads’ classics like “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Once in a Lifetime” to audiences across North America.
“Remain in Light is a high point in my career,” Harrison said in a statement. “Adrian and I had often discussed the magic of the 1980 tour and the sheer joy it brought to audiences.”
In 2020, Harrison and Belew performed the album in full together with the now-disbanded group, Turkuaz. The pair teamed up again for a special Los Angeles performance this past September.
Belew described the performances as a “joyful show of Talking Heads songs you know and love performed by a hot, eleven-piece ensemble including Jerry and me … You can’t help but dance and go home with a happy smile on your face.”
Former members of Turkuaz will join the duo on tour as the outfit Cool Cool Cool.
Tour Dates
Feb. 16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Feb. 17 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
Feb. 18 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center
Feb. 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
Feb. 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Factory
Feb. 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Feb. 25 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
Feb. 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
Feb. 27 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater
Feb. 28 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
March 2 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
March 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
March 4 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
March 5 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
March 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
March 8 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
March 9 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
March 10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
March 11 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Photo: Michael Weintrob