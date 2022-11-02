Talking Heads’ Members Announce Remain in Light North American Tour

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are once again bringing Remain in Light to the stage.

Performing the 1980 Talking Heads album in its entirety, Harrison, a mainstay in the art-punk, avant-funk ensemble, and Belew, a touring guitarist for the band, are hitting the road in 2023 for a 19-date tour. They’ll bring Talking Heads’ classics like “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Once in a Lifetime” to audiences across North America.

“Remain in Light is a high point in my career,” Harrison said in a statement. “Adrian and I had often discussed the magic of the 1980 tour and the sheer joy it brought to audiences.”

In 2020, Harrison and Belew performed the album in full together with the now-disbanded group, Turkuaz. The pair teamed up again for a special Los Angeles performance this past September.

Belew described the performances as a “joyful show of Talking Heads songs you know and love performed by a hot, eleven-piece ensemble including Jerry and me … You can’t help but dance and go home with a happy smile on your face.”

Former members of Turkuaz will join the duo on tour as the outfit Cool Cool Cool.

Feb. 16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Feb. 17 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

Feb. 18 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

Feb. 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

Feb. 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Factory

Feb. 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Feb. 25 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Feb. 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

Feb. 27 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

Feb. 28 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

March 2 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

March 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

March 4 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

March 5 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

March 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

March 8 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

March 9 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

March 10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

March 11 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Photo: Michael Weintrob