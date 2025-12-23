How to Watch the 48th Kennedy Center Honors, Where George Strait, KISS, and Others Are Being Honored

The 48th Kennedy Center Honors are finally here! Filmed earlier this month in Washington D.C., fans will finally get the chance to see what went down during the ceremony when it airs Dec. 23 on CBS.

Videos by American Songwriter

This year, the Kennedy Center chose to honor country music icon George Strait, legendary rock band KISS, Tony-award winning stage and screen star Michael Crawford, GRAMMY-winning disco pioneer Gloria Gaynor, and blockbuster film powerhouse and Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone.

“For nearly half a century, this tradition has celebrated those whose voices and visions tell our nation’s story and share it with the world,” Ambassador Richard Grenell, the Kennedy Center President, said. “This year’s Honorees have left an indelible mark on our history, reminding us that the arts are for everyone.”

What Happened During the Kennedy Center Honors

During the ceremony, which was hosted by President Donald Trump, the honorees were saluted by some big names.

Strait, for example, was honored with a performance from Vince Gill, Miranda Lambert, and Brooks & Dunn. Gill performed “Troubadour,” Lambert belted out “Run,” and the famed duo sang “Amarillo by Morning” in Strait’s honor.

Garth Brooks, Marcus King, and Cheap Trick took on the KISS tribute, performing “Shout It Out Loud,” “Beth,” and “Rock and Roll All Nite,” respectively. The band was also recognized by magician Criss Angel.

Elsewhere, Stallone got his tribute from actors Kurt Russell and Garrett Hedlund, as well as his brother, Frank Stallone.

Crawford, meanwhile, was treated to a tribute from Kelsey Grammer and performance of the Phantom of the Opera track “The Music of the Night” by David Phelps and Laura Osnes.

As for Gaynor, she was honored with an Elle King performance of her legendary hit, “I Will Survive.” Montana Tucker also paid tribute to Gaynor, who was also recognized with a medley performances from Deniece William, as well as Jason Crabb, Chris Blue, and Debbie Winans.

How to Watch the Kennedy Center Honors

Viewers at home can watch all the action on Dec. 23. The Kennedy Center Honors will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The ceremony, which has a two-and-a-half hour run time, will also stream live on Paramount+ for premium plan subscribers.

Viewers can also stream the ceremony on Fubo.

Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images