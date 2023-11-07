How to Write a Song When You Don’t Play an Instrument

There are many people who sing and write lyrics, but turning those ideas into a song can seem impossible when you don’t play an instrument. It’s by no means impossible, though. There are several routes you can take when you’re stuck with an idea with no music to accompany it.

Videos by American Songwriter

Below are a few ideas for singers-only who want to write songs. They range from collaborating with others to using modern technology to fill the gaps.

Using loops and samples

Your computer can be the instrument that you’re missing, and there is plenty of music content online that you can use to make your own song. Some of it is free, and for some of it you have to pay.