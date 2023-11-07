Kenny Chesney Announces Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

Twelve-time Country Music Awards winner Kenny Chesney has just announced his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour with incredible supporting acts in the Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker. The eight-time Entertainer of the Year will be playing at 18 stadiums across America, giving fans the high-energy performances they’ve come to love him for.

Chesney has more Billboard No. 1 songs than any other country artist and fans can expect the “Beer in Mexico” star to dip into his catalog of record hits for the Sun Goes Down tour. He’s played to over one million people for each tour he’s gone on, giving electric performances every time he’s touched the stage.

The Zac Brown Band is an impressive supporting act for Chesney’s tour, as they’re a multi-platinum, three-time Grammy-winning band in their own right. They’ve sold over 30 million singles and almost 10 million albums, making them one of the fastest-rising country bands in the last decade. They even hold the record for the most consecutive sold-out shows at Boston’s prestigious Fenway Park, home to the Red Sox.

Tickets will be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Kenny Chesney is performing in 18 stadiums across the country so he’s sure to be stopping by a venue near you. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17th at 10 a.m. local time, so be sure to get your tickets from StubHub fast — the “You & Tequila” star is sure to sell out yet again!

04/20 – Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

04/27 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

05/04 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

05/11 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

05/18 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

05/25 – Landover, Md. @ FedExField

06/01 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium

06/08 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

06/15 – Chicago, Ill.@ Soldier Field

06/22 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field

07/06 – Kansas City, Mo. @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

07/13 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

07/20 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

07/27 – Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

08/03 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

08/10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

08/17 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

08/24 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images