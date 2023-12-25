HunterGirl on Her Record-Breaking Debut Single and the Power of Songwriting: “It Brings Everybody Together”

American Idol finalist HunterGirl unexpectedly made history with her first country single, “Ain’t About You.” When the song was first delivered to country radio stations in October, the burgeoning singer/songwriter became the first female artist to select a solely self-penned track as their debut single in more than 30 years.

The impact of earning such an accomplishment so early in her career is still deeply felt by the talented Tennessee native.

“Whenever I hear that statistic, I tear up,” HunterGirl told American Songwriter on the 2023 ASCAP Awards red carpet. “Because I’m being [mentioned] in the same⁣ sentence as artists I’ve looked up to for a song that I never ⁣thought anybody would hear.”

She wrote the inspiring and emotional track just two weeks before her life-changing audition to compete on American Idol. Now, a year and a half after coming in second to fellow contestant Noah Thompson, HunterGirl is sharing thanks for those who encouraged her to start a new chapter with “Ain’t About You.”

“I’m so glad there⁣ were people around me that believed in me and⁣ this song because when you write a song by yourself, it’s scary,” she said. “It’s putting your whole heart out there with nothing to hide behind. But luckily, I had people⁣ behind me saying, ‘let’s go a hundred percent,’ and I’m so happy the song is out in the world and gets to touch people.”

Between performances, recording and promotion, HunterGirl’s schedule has gotten increasingly busy over the past year. Still, she always finds time when creative inspiration strikes.

“I don’t think I⁣ can turn songwriting off no matter how much I try,” she explained. “Some days I hear something and think, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s a song,’ and start writing it down. My voice memos are atrocious, I have like 5,000 or 6,000 recordings.”

“I just love writing songs,” HunterGirl added. “I feel like it’s the way that ⁣I get everything out of my head, and I honestly think it⁣ brings everybody together. That’s why songwriters are⁣ the superheroes of Nashville.”

