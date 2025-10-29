I Bet Even the Biggest Beatles Fans Have Never Heard These 3 Deep Cuts

The Fab Four released a ton of music while they were together in the 1960s. And they continued to release deep cuts, first takes, demos, and more after the band called it quits. There’s a lot to pick through when it comes to Beatles deep cuts. Personally, I’m a fan of the following three tunes. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Free As A Bird”

Can a song be a deep cut if it made it all the way to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 2 on the UK Singles chart? Considering this band has a laundry list of memorable hits and “Free As A Bird” rarely seems to make it to anyone’s list, I’ll go ahead and include this standout track from Anthology 1.

Released decades after the band broke up in 1995, “Free As A Bird” was a fast hit for fans of The Beatles in the mid-1990s. It’s a lovely John Lennon composition with a soft rock vibe to it. To be honest, I’m really not sure why so many people forgot about it.

“Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)”

The album version of “Tomorrow Never Knows” is obviously not a deep cut, but this first take certainly is. This is one of my all-time favorite Beatles deep cuts, and I only just discovered it a few months ago. It’s somehow even more psychedelic than the album version. Truly, I find myself listening to this take more than the famous Revolver version. You’ll find the first take of “Tomorrow Never Knows” on Anthology 2, released in 1996.

“Ain’t She Sweet”

This is not a Beatles original, but the Fab Four certainly did something cool with it. “Ain’t She Sweet” was originally composed and written by Milton Ager and Jack Yellen in the year 1927 as a jazz-pop tune. It was quite popular, particularly throughout the rest of the 1920s. The Beatles loved this tune quite a bit, and John Lennon was a fan of the tune for a while before it was brought to the Fab Four’s plate. Their version was first released as a single in 1964, though it was originally recorded in 1961. If you want some Beatles deep cuts that showcase what the band sounded like when they first started, give this one a spin.

Photo by THA/Shutterstock