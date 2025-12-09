I Can’t Believe No One Remembers These 4 Popular Songs From 1990

Some of the most popular songs from the year 1990 have been somewhat lost on the newer generation of music-lovers. And even if you were around at the turn of that decade, you might have forgotten about a few genuinely great tunes from that year. Let’s refresh your memory and take a look at a few popular songs from 1990 that nobody seems to remember anymore.

“If Wishes Came True” by Sweet Sensation

This pop-rock jam from trio Sweet Sensation was all the rage back in 1990. In fact, this freestyle song was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song also did very well in Canada, the Netherlands, and New Zealand. To this day, “If Wishes Came True” is often included on lists of the greatest girl group songs of all time. And yet, few remember it in favor of songs from the likes of Wilson Phillips, Spice Girls, and TLC. That’s a shame, because this song is awesome.

“I’ll Be Your Everything” by Tommy Page

Teen pop was a pretty big deal throughout the 1990s. And the decade kicked off with one of the best teen pop singles of 1990. “I’ll Be Your Everything” by Tommy Page dropped in February of that year and topped the Hot 100 chart, and also did well in Canada. Sadly, few people nowadays seem to remember this song, and even fewer seem to remember teen pop icon Tommy Page. Sadly, Page passed away in 2017 at the age of 49, but his legacy lives on in “I’ll Be Your Everything”.

“Price Of Love” by Bad English

How about a little bit of glam metal? The genre certainly wasn’t dead by the year 1990, after all. “Price Of Love” by Bad English was a hit in a sea of other AOR hard rock tunes, peaking at No. 5 on the Hot 100 and No. 30 on the Mainstream Rock chart. This song comes from the band’s debut album, and they really kicked their careers off with a bang.

“Romeo” by Dino

Remember Dino? Also known as Dean Esposito, Dino had quite a career in the dance and freestyle music scene of the late 80s and early 90s. “Romeo” was one of the most popular songs of 1990, peaking at No. 6 on the Hot 100. If you spent a lot of time dancing in clubs that year, you probably heard this song on repeat.

