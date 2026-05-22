These 4 Girl Power Anthems From the 90s Are Perfect for Your Next Night Out

Need a musical pick-me-up before a good night out? Look no further than these four 90s jams. Let’s go, girls!

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“Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child

This song is a female empowerment bop about relationship drama, and it definitely gave Destiny’s Child a moment back in the day. However, real fans know that this was the song that ultimately led to the breakup of the original Destiny’s Child members.

According to Stereogum, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett found out that they were out of Destiny’s Child when they watched the “Say My Name” music video, which featured two other girls lip-syncing their parts.

“Genie In A Bottle” by Christina Aguilera

Aguilera is the ultimate early 2000s baddie in this song, which was successful enough to give even Britney Spears a run for her money. However, the singer later revealed that while filming the music video for “Genie In A Bottle”, Aguilera wasn’t at her most confident.

“I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves. Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty,” she shared in an interview. “I’ve always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men! I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure. I would never want to relive my 20s.”

It’s so funny because you would never know that from watching the music video.

“Wannabe” by Spice Girls

If you’ve heard “Wannabe”, you know that there’s something almost addictive about this song. Really, it’s just pure pop perfection if you ask me. Even producer Richard Stannard recalled his first time watching the Spice Girls perform in a showcase with David Sinclair. There was just something about the group that gave you that magic pop feeling.

“More than anything, they just made me laugh,” he said. “I couldn’t believe I’d walked into this situation. You didn’t care if they were in time with the dance steps or whether one was overweight or one wasn’t as good as the others. It was something more. It just made you feel happy. Like great pop records.”

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain

If you were hoping to perfectly package girl power and fun into any one song from this era, I’d have to point you towards “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain. Still one of the country-pop star’s most enduring hits ever, this female empowerment jam is perfect for a night out, or anytime you just really want to embrace your womanhood.

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