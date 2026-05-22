These 3 Songs by America Still Rock Our World Today

In 1970, Dewey Bunnell, Dan Peek, and Gerry Beckley combined their talents to form the rock band America. Their eponymous debut album came out two years later, kicking off a career that would last for decades.

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America’s list of hit songs is vast. But these are three of their best hits, which still rock our world today.

“A Horse With No Name”

“A Horse With No Name” is America’s first single and one that remains a fan favorite today. On America, Bunnell is the sole writer of “A Horse With No Name”.

Originally called “Desert Song”, “A Horse With No Name” says, “I’ve been through the desert on a horse with no name / It felt good to be out of the rain / In the desert, you can remember your name / ‘Cause there ain’t no one for to give you no pain.”

Although different, “A Horse With No Name” became a three-week No. 1 hit for America,

“Everybody had a song called ‘I Need You’ in mind as the single,” Bunnell tells Louder. “It was initially felt that ‘A Horse With No Name’ was good but perhaps a little too quirky. At first, it felt like a bit of a novelty song. It was a shock that it became so popular.”

“Lonely People”

On Holiday, America’s fourth studio album, is “Lonely People”. It is written by band member Dan Peek and his wife, Catherine Peek.

A song of encouragement, “Lonely People” says, “This is for all the lonely people / Thinking that life has passed them by / Don’t give up until you drink from the silver cup / And ride that highway in the sky.”

In 1977, Dan Peek left America. He later became part of the Christian music scene, releasing his own version of “Lonely People”.

“Sister Golden Hair”

Out in 1975 on America’s Hearts album is “Sister Golden Hair”. Their only No. 1 single from the record, “Sister Golden Hair” was written by Beckley.

A song about a man who admits he has not been the best version of himself in a relationship, “Sister Golden Hair” says, “Well, I keep on thinkin’ ’bout you, Sister Golden Hair surprise / And I just can’t live without you; can’t you see it in my eyes? / Now I been one poor correspondent, and I been too, too hard to find / But it doesn’t mean you ain’t been on my mind.”

Although it seems personal, Beckley says “Sister Golden Hair” was not inspired by anyone.

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