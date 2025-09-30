I Can’t Believe That No One Remembers These 4 Hit Rock Songs From 1977

Like a fine wine, the year 1977 was a great year for rock music. Whether you’re a fan of country rock, soft rock, or anything in between, there is so much music from the late 1970s that would suit your fancy. And, personally, I’m quite surprised that so few people remember the following rock songs that charted quite well in 1977. Let’s refresh your memory, shall we?

“Heard It In A Love Song” by The Marshall Tucker Band

“Heard It In A Love Song” by The Marshall Tucker Band was released in 1977. This song is your standard country rock anthem. Honestly, the whole of Carolina Dreams is essential listening for fans of Southern rock and pop rock. However, this particular song stands out for its charting success. It made it all the way to No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that year, and also did quite well on the country and adult contemporary charts. You can’t beat those crystal-clear vocals.

“Lost Without Your Love” by Bread

This soft rock gem was technically released in late 1976, but it became a hefty hit in 1977, so I’ll go ahead and include it on this list. “Lost Without Your Love” by Bread is a soft rock song that made it all the way to No. 9 on the Hot 100 chart in 1977, and it’s considered one of the band’s greatest hits. While it didn’t sit on that coveted chart as long as Bread’s biggest hit, “Make It With You”, it did last a whopping 16 weeks. That’s impressive and unsurprising, considering how solid a song this is.

“Do Anything You Wanna Do” by Eddie And The Hot Rods

How about some early punk rock music? “Do Anything You Wanna Do” by Eddie And The Hot Rods is a punk rock power pop gem that was released in July 1977. It was a hefty hit in the UK, making it all the way to No. 9 on the UK Singles chart. For some reason, this single didn’t do quite as well in the US, but it should have. The whole of Life On The Line is essential listening for fans of English punk rock, in my opinion.

“Couldn’t Get It Right” by The Climax Blues Band

“Couldn’t Get It Right” by The Climax Blues Band is one of the finest blues rock songs of 1977. This funky little tune hit No. 10 on the UK Singles chart as well as No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart. It’s your standard road song, but it doesn’t get boring at any point. This one’s particularly underrated, in my opinion.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images