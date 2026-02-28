3 Famous Pop Songs Where One Memorable Line Carries the Entire Tune

Sometimes, the only thing carrying a pop song is that incredibly catchy hook. I wouldn’t say that’s wholly the case for the following legendary pop songs from the last few decades. I think they’re excellent songs and would remain excellent without their most memorable lines. Still, I don’t know if these pop songs would have charted quite as well as they did without their most memorable lines. Let’s take a look.

“Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” by Beyoncé (2008)

“If you like it, then you shoulda put a ring on it.”

“Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” is one of those songs that was likely carefully put together, piece by piece, for the sole purpose of being as catchy as humanly possible. It ended up working in the end, as “Single Ladies” topped the Hot 100 and several other US subcharts back in 2008. The music video for this song, as well as the dance routine featured within, remains burned into the brains of millennials worldwide. And without that signature repetitive chorus, who knows if it would have been as popular?

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey (1981)

“Don’t stop believin’ / Hold on to that feelin’!”

“Don’t Stop Believin’” was an arena rock song that was a crossover smash hit on the pop charts in 1981. This hit from Journey made it all the way to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 8 on the US Mainstream Rock chart. And, without a doubt, the most memorable line in the whole song mentions its title. Even if you weren’t alive in 1981, and even if you aren’t really a Journey fan, you know this particular line by heart. I guarantee it.

“Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen (2011)

“Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy, but here’s my number, so call me, maybe.”

When one thinks of Carly Rae Jepsen, one usually thinks of this track out of all of her pop songs, as well as this exact memorable line. “Call Me Maybe” was a megahit for Jepsen back in 2011, topping the Canadian and US Hot 100 charts. Personally, I don’t remember a single word from this song outside of the above-mentioned line. And now that I’ve revisited it, it’s stuck in my head. Sorry if I’ve done the same to you.

