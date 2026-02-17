4 Country Artists Who Have Surprisingly Never Won a Grammy Award

For a lot of artists, winning a Grammy Award is one of the highest achievements you can get as an artist. But some artists already have a lot of success, even though they never won one of the coveted trophies. These four country artists have never won a Grammy Award, but still have incredibly successful careers.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney has been nominated for a Grammy Award a total of six times, but has yet to win one. But unlike most artists, Chesney has received an even bigger honor than a Grammy Award. In 2025, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Chesney’s last Grammy nomination came in 2018, for Best Country Album, with Cosmic Hallelujah. The record includes his No. 1 single, “Setting The World On Fire“, a duet with Pink.

Kelsea Ballerini

Like Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini has received six nominations for a Grammy Award, but has yet to bring one home. Ballerini’s first Grammy nomination came in 2017, when she was nominated for Best New Artist.

Ballerini likely felt like a winner that year, even though she didn’t win. She was nominated in an all-genre category, with the trophy going to Chance the Rapper. Interestingly, Ballerini wasn’t the only country artist nominated that year. Maren Morris was also nominated, along with Anderson Paak and The Chainsmokers.

Blake Shelton

Most people likely by now assume that Blake Shelton already has multiple Grammy Awards, but that is incorrect. Shelton has received a total of eight nominations, including one in 2020. That year, his final nomination so far, Shelton was in the category of Best Country Solo Performance, with “God’s Country“.

Shelton may not have any Grammy Awards on his shelf, at least not yet, but he definitely has his share of trophies. He has 11 CMA Awards, including one in 2025. That year, he won Musical Event Of The Year, for his “Pour Me A Drink” duet with Post Malone.

Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley has been nominated for a Grammy Award a staggering 15 times, yet has yet to win one. Bentley’s first nominations came in 2007. That year, his “Every Mile A Memory” song was nominated for both Best Country Song and Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

In 2024, Bentley was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, with “High Note”. The song is the last nomination of his career, at least so far. But Bentley still has a lot of music he wants to make, so chances are good there is still a Grammy Award in his future.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images