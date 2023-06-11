Review: Ian Hunter: Defiance Part 1

Ian Hunter

Defiance Part 1

3 1/2 out of 5 stars

Videos by American Songwriter

Getting older is a double-edged sword; for all the wisdom attained through the years, the body continues its inevitable deterioration. That may not hamper some artists, but working musicians typically have a tougher time keeping their chops limber as the years roll by. At 83, Ian Hunter’s Mott the Hoople prime is in the rearview mirror (and has been for decades except for the occasional reunion). But he’s remained relevant with credible albums featuring his strident, Dylan-inspired rocking and insurgent, edgy vocals. As the “Part 1” in this album’s rebellious name implies, he’s not through yet.

Still, it won’t take long into the opening title track to realize that Hunter’s singing has weakened since his previous release seven years ago. Even Slash, whose guitar explodes with shards of gritty angst, and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s pummeling bottom (just a few of the superstar guests), can’t obscure Hunter’s restricted range as he rages I’m still flying by the seat of my pants.

Fellow octogenarian Ringo Starr (82) keeps the beat on the following “Bed of Roses” which pounds out with the force of the best Mott grinders as guitarist Mike Campbell provides gutsy six-string support. In the thumping “I Hate Hate” (it’s spreading like an epidemic), his gruff voice adds to the song’s irritation about negativity in society.

Hunter, credited with vocals and piano throughout, leaves the guitars for others like Campbell, Brad Whitford, Waddy Wachtel, Jeff Tweedy, Billy F. Gibbons, and the late Jeff Beck. Todd Rundgren assists on the sing-along mid-tempo pop-leaning “Don’t Tread on Me,” one of the set’s most instantly engaging choruses.

The performances smartly stick to rockers since the few ballads (“Guernica” and “No Hard Feelings”), while darkly tuneful, expose the limitations of Hunter’s voice, now a shadow of his “All the Young Dudes” heyday.

But give him credit for refusing to tweak it with electronic enhancers and writing some terrific tunes, which he attacks with more vigor than many a quarter of his age.

Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame