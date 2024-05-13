How to Vote for ‘The Voice’ Live Semi-Finals: Top 5 Voting Methods

The Voice returns tonight (Monday, May 13) with the Live Semi-Final Performances. After a hard-fought season, the Top 9 will compete to see who will move on to the Live Final Performances. Contestants like Bryan Olesen, Maddi Jane, Tae Lewis and Josh Sanders will make their case for the Top 5. Coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire have poured their time and energy into this batch of hopefuls. However, the coaches no longer have any say in who stays or who goes. That’s in viewers’ hands. Here’s how you can help your favorite Voice artist earn a spot in the two-part season 25 finale.

Videos by American Songwriter

How To Vote For ‘The Voice’ Semi-Finals

Tonight (May 13) is the first episode of the Semi-Finals, airing at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Viewers have two options for voting: online or through The Voice’s official app. You may only vote once per email address, per voting method. The voting window is 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT to 4 a.m. PT.

here’s how to get ready, get set, and get VOTING! ✨ don't miss #TheVoice Lives TONIGHT 8/7c on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/Cj322BZSS0 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 13, 2024

Additionally, the Instant Save is making a return this season. The top four vote-getters will automatically advance to the May 20 Finale, with the bottom five competing for the Instant Save. One artist will win, clinching their spot in the top 5 and the two-part finale airing May 20-21.

Everyone Goes Home Tonight… Sort Of

Normally, the contestants’ only goal each week on The Voice is not to go home. However, everyone is going home this week in one form or another. Tonight’s episode kicks off the much-anticipated Hometown Week on season 25 of The Voice.

“It’s all for you, Kannapolis, North Carolina!” exclaims Josh Sanders, of Team Reba, in a Voice promo posted to social media Monday (May 13.)

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Champion Huntley Shares His Top 3 Favorite Contestants From Season 25: Exclusive]

Season 25 welcomed the show’s first-ever coaching duo, country-pop twosome Dan + Shay. The “Tequila” singers have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. As they recently pointed out on social media, Dan + Shay are the only coaches with three artists in the semi-finals. Tae Lewis snagged the Instant Save last week, joining fellow Team Dan + Shay members Madison Curbelo and Karen Waldrup in the top 9.

In our first season on @NBCTheVoice, TEAM DAN + SHAY is the only team with 3 artists advancing to the semi-finals. We wanna win it all, so we’re gonna need your help. Watch tonight and make sure to vote until 7 AM ET tomorrow. We love y'all so much, let's do this! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/FoEnvxr3Ui — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) May 13, 2024

“I’m proud, dude,” Shay Mooney said in a video posted Monday (May 13) to the GRAMMY-winning duo’s X/Twitter account. “I’m honestly so proud of each one of them… Thank you, America for voting for Team Dan + Shay. We love you guys.”

“Keep it up!” Dan Smyers can’t resist interjecting.

Featured photo via Instagram