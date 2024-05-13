5 Awesome Stevie Wonder Collaboration Including Paul McCartney, Elton John & Others

Happy Birthday, Stevland Morris, better known to the world Stevie Wonder, who turned 74 on May 13, 2024.

Wonder was just 13 when he topped the Billboard Hot 100 with “Fingertips – Part 2” in 1963. Blind since he was a baby, Wonder was a child prodigy, adept at singing, and playing keyboards, harmonica, and drums. He also developed into a talented songwriter and producer.

Beyond his success as a solo artist, Wonder lent his various talents to many other artists during his long career. Most recently, he co-wrote and shared lead vocals with Gary Clark Jr. on the blues-rock guitarist’s new song “What About the Children,” and also played keyboard on the track.

In honor of Wonder’s birthday, here’s look at five other noteworthy songs by well-known artists on which he sang and/or played instruments:

“Ebony and Ivory” – Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder (1982)

Probably Wonder’s most famous collaboration is “Ebony and Ivory,” a song written by Paul McCartney that was featured on the former Beatles legend’s 1982 solo album Tug of War.

The catchy pop anthem celebrating racial equality and unity features Wonder sharing lead and backing vocals with McCartney, and also contributing piano, synthesizers, drums, and percussion. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven straight weeks in May and June of 1982. It also reached No. 1 in the U.K. and many other countries.

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” – Elton John (1983)

Elton John scored on of his biggest hits of the 1980s with “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues.” Wonder added his trademark harmonica to the rollicking piano ballad, which appeared on John’s 1983 album, Too Low for Zero.

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 in 1984. The song was co-written by John, his longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin, and his longtime guitarist Davey Johnstone.

“I Feel for You” – Chaka Khan (1984)

“I Feel for You” was funk queen Chaka Khan’s biggest solo hit. Written by Prince, the song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, while topping Billboard’s R&B singles and the U.K. singles charts.

Wonder’s bright harmonica soloing is heard throughout the track.

“That’s What Friends Are For” – Dionne Warwick & Friends (1985)

“That’s What Friends Are For” was a charity single recorded in 1985 by Dionne Warwick and her famous friends Gladys Knight, Elton John and Wonder. Wonder shared lead vocals with the other three stars, and also played harmonica on the track.

The song, which was co-written by Burt Bacharach and Carole Bayer Sager, helped benefit AIDS research, raising more than $3 million for the cause. The tune spent four weeks at No. 1 the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1986, and was the top single on the chart for that year.

“That’s What Friends Are For” went on to win Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven” – The Rolling Stones with Lady Gaga (2023)

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven” is a soul/gospel-inlfuenced song that’s featured on The Rolling Stones’ latest album, Hackney Diamonds. The tune features frontman Mick Jagger duetting with pop star Lady Gaga.

Wonder player piano, electric piano, and Moog synthesizer on the track, which was co-written by Jagger and Keith Richards.