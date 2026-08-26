If You Went to Prom in 1974, You Remember These 3 One-Hit Wonders

Remember going to prom in 1974 and hearing all of the hot chart-topping one-hit wonders that year? Even if you weren’t one for prom, or maybe you went to prom a different year, these solitary hits are still so much fun to listen to today. Let’s get a little nostalgic, shall we?

“Cat’s In The Cradle” by Harry Chapin from ‘Verities & Balderdash’

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This folk rock classic is such a heartbreaker after all these years. It made its way to prom night for several years after dropping in 1974, and the story of “Cat’s In The Cradle” remains a cautionary tale. Be careful how you treat your children: they might grow up to be just like you.

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“Cat’s In The Cradle” by Harry Chapin peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was nominated for a Grammy Award that year. Sadly for Chapin, none of his subsequent singles made it to the Top 20 on that chart again, though he did enjoy a few minor hits through the early 1980s.

“Beach Baby” by The First Class from ‘Beach Baby’

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This bubblegum pop tune was released in May 1974 and was a fast hit among teenagers that year. It comes as no surprise that it was a go-to for prom night.

“Beach Baby” by The First Class made it all the way to No. 4 on the Hot 100 and No. 13 on the UK Singles chart. Not bad for a debut single, I’d say. Unfortunately, The First Class never made it to the Top 40 on either chart again. The group broke up in the mid-1980s.

“Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas from ‘Kung Fu Fighting And Other Great Love Songs’

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This disco classic still gets people up and moving today. So, of course, it was one of the most-played one-hit wonders at prom in 1974. Teens and teachers alike were probably dancing along to it.

“Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas was an enormous hit across the board. The tune peaked at No. 1 in the US, UK, Canada, and elsewhere around the world. Douglas never produced a major hit again, but he did enjoy a long and fruitful career based on this song’s success.

Photo by Keith Bernstein/Redferns