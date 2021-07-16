Iggy Azalea Plans Hiatus from Music Industry Following Controversy

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has announced that she plans on taking a break from the music industry for a few years after her upcoming album, End of an Era, drops in August. This statement comes after Azalea’s recent blackfishing controversy.

Azalea took to Twitter to make her announcement, stating, “‘End of an Era’ is so special to me because after I drop my album next month I am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music. I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future.”

Azalea in a later tweet, continues, “Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing! I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!”

The upcoming End of an Era, Azalea’s third studio album, is yet to have a specific release date. Azalea’s most recent single dropped July 2nd, titled “I Am the Strip Club,” features artist House of Balmain and is an upbeat rap song meant for blasting at the dance clubs. Alongside the release, Azalea dropped a music video where she brings her party en voyage, with a fiery dance routine taking place in the back of a giant 18-wheeler truck as it’s on the road.

Watch Iggy Azalea’s latest single below.