Iggy Azalea Announces She’s Returning to Music After Brief Hiatus—“Cry About It”

Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music after announcing a hiatus last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, The End of An Era, in August 2021.

Following the widespread controversy that she was blackfishing, the rapper took to social media to confirm she would be stepping back to “focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate [about] and inspired by, beyond music.”

She continued, “I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future. Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!”

Monday (August 8), almost a year since that LP came out, the rapper revealed she will now be making a comeback—whether you like it or not.

She posted the announcement on Twitter saying, “A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted. But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

One Twitter user replied to the Tweet, writing, “We Lost” in response to the news to which Azalea responded, “Yup! Gonna be a terrible year for you all 2023 gear up bitch! They can only be mad at themselves. Shoulda left me be. Now I’m on my petty Gemini shit.”

Azalea has continued to perform live over the course of this year, despite her retirement announcement. She is currently supporting Pitbull along his Can’t Stop Us Now North American Tour.

Recently, she hit back at critics who commented on her appearance at Long Beach Pride. “It’s a good thing I genuinely feel happy about myself & my body cause y’all stay in every comment section talking the most shit about me & it’s very mean spirited & ugly.”

She has long been vocal about the way female artists are treated in the music industry. As Billboard reports, Azalea Tweeted in 2019, “[It’s] so fucked when it comes to taking advantage of/not respecting the women successfully operating within it; as well as those aspiring to break into it. It’s actually sad.”

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)