Imagine Dragons Release New Song Inspired by ‘Starfield’ Video Game

Imagine Dragons have just dropped a new single for the console game Starfield. The song is titled “Children of the Sky (a Starfield song),” and its release is accompanied by an official lyric video, which includes gameplay. Starfield will be released by Bethesda Game Studios on Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as on Microsoft Windows on September 6.

In addition, the concert film Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas is currently streaming on Hulu. The band also dropped the Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas soundtrack album, which is currently available to stream.

Imagine Dragon’s frontman Dan Reynolds, a huge fan of video games, discussed the song and game in a press statement. “Bethesda created iconic games we’ve been playing for most of our lives, and we’re honored to have collaborated on this song for Starfield,” Reynolds said. “The song, like the game, asks some of the most difficult questions we face as humans trying to find our place in the universe.”

Starfield composer Inon Zur discussed collaborating with Imagine Dragons in a press statement of his own. “I’m so excited and honored to reveal that I have collaborated with the legendary group Imagine Dragons to create ‘Children of the Sky (a Starfield Song),'” Zur said.

“The band has created an amazing, emotional, and memorable song, and I joined them in crafting the Starfield motif into the song as well as iconic elements from the Main Theme and the Starfield orchestral treatment,” Zur added. “The outcome is a massive celebration for Starfield and I hope that the group’s fans as well as gamers from all over the world will find it as exhilarating and magnificent as we all feel.”

During a recent interview with Movieweb, Imagine Dragons bassist Ben McKee discussed the Las Vegas concert shown in the band’s new Hulu documentary on July 14. “I don’t know if it was Sin City or the pressure of our performance, but certainly having so many old friends, and familiar faces, and all our family members really brings a special energy to the show,” McKee revealed. “I think we all put a little pressure little extra pressure on ourselves to bring all the energy we can and to make sure that were playing as cleanly as we possibly can when we have an audience like that to where we’re really trying to make the community that we came from proud when we’re on that stage.”

