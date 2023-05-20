Imagine Dragons to Chronicle Their Rise to Fame in New Documentary

Imagine Dragons are getting back to their roots in a new documentary, Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas. The band—consisting of members Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, and Daniel Platzman—was formed in Sin City in 2008. In just a few years, the band had reached insurmountable heights of fame with their breakthrough single “Radioactive.”

Videos by American Songwriter

It’s that meteoric rise to fame that will be charted throughout the documentary. Premiering on Hulu on July 14, Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas will chronicle the pop-rock band’s earliest days playing small venues on The Strip to their 2023 stadium-filling success. The film will unveil archival footage of the group to help tell that story.

[RELATED: The Origins of Imagine Dragon]

Along with recounting the band’s history, the film will feature footage from the group’s performance at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium in September of 2022.

In other recent Imagine Dragons news, the group shared a short film in an effort to support the ongoing Ukraine relief efforts. Per a description of the project, the film is a “riveting real-life short film for their single ‘Crushed’ to support the Ukrainian relief effort spearheaded by UNITED24—the organization founded by President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.”

Directed by Ty Arnold, the film tells the story of a 14-year-old boy named Sasha who is living under occupation by Russian forces and the Ukrainian fighters that come to liberate him. “Sasha’s story is heartbreaking, and there are thousands more like him who desperately need help,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Even today, his family is without electricity and other basic utilities. We hope people will consider donating to United24 and raising their voices for this cause.”

The band also recently appeared at the WGA writer’s strike outside of the Netflix headquarters to perform impromptu renditions of “Radioactive” and “Whatever It Takes.”

Photo by Eric Ray Davidson / The Oriel