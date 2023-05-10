Imagine Dragons Share Short Film in Support of Ukraine Relief Efforts

Fresh off appearing at the Hollywood Writers Strike to perform for picketers, rock band Imagine Dragons released a short film to support the Ukraine Relief Efforts.

The film is the “riveting real-life short film for their single ‘Crushed,'” says a press statement, “to support the Ukrainian relief effort spearheaded by UNITED24—the organization founded by President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.”

Fans can watch the new work below. The video is directed by Ty Arnold and tells the true story of a 14-year-old boy named Sasha, whose village has been occupied by Russian forces for five months until Ukrainian fighters came to liberate it.

“Sasha’s story is heartbreaking, and there are thousands more like him who desperately need help,” Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds said in a release. “Even today, his family is without electricity and other basic utilities. We hope people will consider donating to United24 and raising their voice for this cause.”

Added director Arnold: “I spent the last winter in Ukraine delivering supplies to people in immediate need; many of these people were still under direct artillery fire or recently liberated from occupation. I was in constant contact with the band about what I saw, and they quickly suggested making a music video that captured the emotion of ordinary Ukrainians suffering from war. I embraced the idea; Imagine Dragons are very engaged in helping Ukraine and I felt this was an opportunity for people to see how this war has affected lives.

“During my travels I met Sasha, a young boy who had survived months of shelling,” he continued. “He had recently returned to his home village, only to find it completely destroyed. This video captures, in a small way, what Sasha experienced and what thousands of other Ukrainians continue to experience every day.”

Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images