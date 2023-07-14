Imagine Dragons Release New Documentary “Live In Vegas”

It’s officially here! Imagine Dragons’ Live In Vegas documentary is now streaming for fans to watch! The band has just released their very own Hulu documentary which shows footage from their performance in their hometown of Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium that took place last September.

Videos by American Songwriter

The documentary showcases several interviews and behind the scene footage of the band revealing how they first started playing at local bars to headlining major shows. The documentary was filmed during their 2022 Mercury tour and features all band members, including singer Dan Reynolds, bassist Ben McKee, guitarist Wayne Sermon, and Drummer Daniel Platzman. Throughout the documentary, we hear personal statements, hardships, celebrations, and special performances from the band.

According to the documentary description, “Far from the days of playing in dive bars and casinos across the Las Vegas Strip, Imagine Dragons returns home to perform at the city’s largest stage, Allegiant Stadium, in a triumphant concert film that showcases the band’s rise to fame and the city that helped shape their sound.”

The band and Hulu had previously taken to Instagram back in June to announce the special with a trailer of the exciting documentary. “This is the first tour I knew we were Imagine Dragons,” Reynolds said in the trailer. The documentary is a Hulu original meaning you’ll be able to stream it on the platform exclusively.

To celebrate the exciting arrival, Imagine Dragons went on to share a video of their performance of their hit single, “Believer,” live from Vegas. The 2017 single is one of the band’s most popular songs, as you can hear the crowd roaring in excitement, see confetti blasting from the sky, and hear the drums banging as Reynolds belts out the lyrics.

The band has spent the last few years touring around the world supporting their most recent albums, Mercury – Act One released in 2021, and Mercury – Act 2 in 2022. They have sold more than 75 million records worldwide earning them the title of one of the best-selling musical artists. In 2018, they became the most streamed group on Spotify with four of their singles, “Demons,” “Believer,” “Radioactive,” and Thunder” surpassing one billion streams each.

(Photo Credit: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)