- SPONSOR -

Including a rare German language version by The Supremes, and performances by Ringo, Manhattan Transfer, The J. Geils Band, Adam Ant, Stooshe & more. As an adjunct to our ongoing Songwriter U series, “Lessons with Lamont,” featuring the wisdom of Lamont Dozier of the Holland-Dozier-Holland Motown songwriting team, we’re bringing you this, an example of […]