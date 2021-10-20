Introducing ‘Welcome Y’ALL,’ American Songwriter’s New Show Touring the Homes of Beloved Nashvillians

For a lot of artists, having a comfortable and accommodating home environment is paramount for staying creative—in Nashville, there’s no exception. From the hipster hideaways in East Nashville to the cottage chic of Hillsboro to the grand estates just outside of town, the folks who bring Music City’s entertainment industry to life often boast some pretty magnificent homes.

Now, American Songwriter and Renasant Mortgage Lending are teaming up to offer you a look into some of Nashville’s coolest pads—premiering Wednesday, October 20, Welcome Y’all is a video series that’ll take viewers into beloved Nashvillians’ homes, deep-diving into their history, their design and the celebrities who own them.

Hosted by Julie Couch—one of ten interior designers selected by Traditional Home magazine’s staff as a “Rising Star of Design”—the show is built around walk-and-talk tours exploring the inspirations, layouts, and features of these world-class hangouts… all in a format akin to a Southern-fried MTV Cribs.

Opening her door for the very first episode is country songwriter and host of Apple Music’s Today’s Country radio program, Kelleigh Bannen. Giving Couch a tour—and even getting a chance to show off one of her favorite drink recipes—the episode shines a light on Bannen’s appreciation for everything from 1920s design to fine bathtubs, Shakespeare, and more. Future episodes are set to feature Chris Lindsey and Aimee Mayo, Brooke Eden, Jennifer Reid, and others.

Check out some of American Songwriter’s new video content HERE and watch the first episode of the new series Welcome Y’all above.

