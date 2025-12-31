Bad Company Drummer Simon Kirke Opens Up About His Plans for a New Solo Album and a Rock Stage Musical (Exclusive)

Founding Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke was thrilled when his band was finally chosen for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025 after being eligible for the honor since 1999. In a recent interview with American Songwriter, the 76-year-old musician lamented that the group won’t be touring anymore because frontman Paul Rodgers has decided to retire from the road due to health issues.

That being said, Kirke noted that he has a couple of interesting music projects of his own in the works. Simon said he was amassing songs for a new solo album, and also is continuing to work on a stage musical that he began several years ago.

The album will be a follow-up to Kirke’s 2017 solo studio effort, All Because of You. Simon told American Songwriter, “I’ve got enough songs [for a new album], and a lot of people are interested and want to play on it.”

Kirke, who lives in New York City, also noted, “[T]hat’s something I can do … in my own studio. It’s something I would probably do piecemeal—a track here, a track there. I don’t really want to go to [Los Angeles] or Nashville. But with the internet now, you can have people just play … virtually.”

He continued, “[T]here will definitely be another solo album from me in the next year. I’ve done most of the demos … which I will send out to the musicians who want to play on it. So yeah, I’ve laid the groundwork.”

About the Musical He’s Working On

Meanwhile, Kirke reported that he’s been working on a “rock musical or rock opera” titled Rock Bottom with a group of collaborators for “about three years.”

“We’ve written 15 songs, and the music is really, really good,” he shared. “We’re still tweaking the script.”

Kirke also revealed that he was planning a number of fundraising events to help support the project financially.

“Stage is totally different from rock ‘n’ roll. It’s slow and it’s very expensive,” he explained. “So, I don’t think you’re gonna see any performances for at least a year, but that’s really been taking up a lot of my time.”

As for the musical’s theme, Kirke said, “It’s about addiction. And I make no secret that … I’m in recovery myself, as are my two fellow writers. I mean, we’re all in various 12-step programs. So this is a message that … we want to put out there, because addiction is not going away ever, I don’t think.”

He added, “And particularly America is in such a grip of this fentanyl. … You know, 100, 150 kids die a day of overdoses. … So unfortunately, it’s still very pertinent and relevant. So we hope it will reach a lot of people around the world.”

Simon revealed to American Songwriter that he got some advice from Sting, who will be touring with a production of his own musical, The Last Ship, in 2026.

“Sting, who’s become a friend of ours … said … the theater is a tough business,” Kirke noted. “He was quite open about it. And he said, ‘Be prepared for a long and arduous journey, because unless you have millions and millions [of dollars] behind you, it’s gonna be a slog.’”

More About Bad Company’s Rock Hall Induction

Bad Company was inducted into the Rock Hall on November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood welcomed the band into the institution. Kirke was on hand to accept the honor in person, while Rodgers recorded a speech that was played during the event.

Bad Company’s other two founding members, guitarist Mick Ralphs and bassist Boz Burrell, died in 2006 and June 2025, respectively.

Simon also joined a supergroup that included Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Heart’s Nancy Wilson on guitars to celebrate Bad Company’s induction. The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson and Bryan Adams sung “Feel Like Makin’ Love” and “Can’t Get Enough,” respectively.

A special featuring highlights of the 2025 Rock Hall induction ceremony will air Thursday, January 1, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The show also will be available on demand on Hulu starting the following day.

