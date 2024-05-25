Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight? When Does ‘SNL’ Season 50 Start?

Coming off the success of his newest film Road House, Jake Gyllenhaal stopped by Studio 8H to host Saturday Night Live for the third time. Having hosted before, the actor felt right at home as he helped bring the laughs with skits like a Scooby-Doo parody and even acting alongside Maya Rudolph. With Sabrina Carpenter as the musical guest for the evening, the night appeared to be yet another classic episode. But with another Saturday here, here are all the details about SNL tonight and if there is a new episode.

While fans loved watching Gyllenhaal last weekend, his time on the historic stage marked the end of season 49. That’s right, with the season finale airing last week, fans will have to wait before the cast returns for season 50. Based on previous seasons’ start dates, the milestone season is expected to air in late 2024 and early 2025.

Although there is no new episode of SNL tonight, fans can still tune in for a rebroadcast of its March 9 episodes which featured actor Josh Brolin and musical guest Ariana Grande.

Josh Brolin Talks Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

Speaking about his time on SNL, Brolin discussed the challenges that come with being on live television. “You have to be on, and it’s like a great challenge, like doing a play. I like the challenge. I want to make mincemeat out of myself, and I survive. I’m cool.”

While always willing to appear on SNL, Brolin jumped at the chance when he heard that Grande would be the musical guest even though he just met her for the first time. “I heard it was her and I said, ‘Yes’ immediately. I just met her for the first time. She’s so sweet. She’s incredibly sweet. And I heard she can sing.”

Back in 2008, Brolin hosted SNL for the first time. And like most actors, it only took one time for the actor to get hooked. And while he shared his love for Grande, in 2008, he stood alongside Adele, who was quickly climbing the charts to be one of the biggest singers on the airwaves.

Don’t miss Saturday Night Live tonight, airing at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

