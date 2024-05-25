Billie Eilish’s New Album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ Becomes Her Third No. 1 Release in the U.K.

Billie Eilish‘s third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, has become her third No. 1 release and her biggest opening week in the U.K. so far. According to Official Charts, per a report from Music News, she ended the week with 67,100 units, making it the second biggest opening week for an album in the U.K. this year.

Half of her units came from vinyl sales as well, which made her No. 1 on the Official Vinyl Albums chart. Eilish employed a new model for her vinyl release, making her album completely out of recycled materials. According to her website, the Eco-Mix vinyl is “100% recycled compound made of trimmed flash and leftovers from any color which cannot otherwise be reused.” Because of this process, each record is unique.

Additionally, the packaging is made from “post-consumer waste and recycled pre-consumer fibers,” and all the ink is water- and plant-based. The outer sleeve is also reusable or recyclable, which takes the place of shrink-wrap.

Billie Eilish Has Her Biggest Week Yet in the U.K. After New Album Release

Hit Me Hard and Soft surpassed units for Eilish’s 2019 debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? That album sold 48,400 units in its first week, but debuted at No. 1 on the Official Albums chart. So did Happier Than Ever in 2021.

As for her singles, three of them have made it to the Top 10 of the Official Singles chart—”LUNCH” comes in at No. 2, “CHIHIRO” at No. 7, and “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” at No. 9.

In support of the album, Billie Eilish is heading out on tour this year and into next. She’ll kick off the tour on September 29, 2024 in Québec City, Québec. From there, she’ll head across the U.S., hitting Boston, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville, Chicago, Seattle, San Jose, and Los Angeles, among other stops. Then she’ll go international, traveling to—in part—Australia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, and Spain. Next, she makes multiple stops around the U.K. and Ireland before concluding the tour in Dublin on July 27, 2025.

Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images for YouTube