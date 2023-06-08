Is Slipknot Getting a New Member?

Is Slipknot adding another masked member to their ranks? Fans seem to think so.

On Wednesday (June 7), the band took to Instagram to post, seemingly, an announcement of a new member. They provided no information about the addition, leaving the photo to speak for itself. The member would presumably be the replacement for keyboardist Craig Jones, who has parted ways with the band.

The new mask features red rings around the eyes, as well as a zipper closure on the mouth. Like the rest of Slipknot, the mask has an eerie quality to it. Check out the presumed new member, below.

Slipknot is currently on a European tour. The band will perform on Thursday (June 8) in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic. The European trek will continue for the remainder of June. The nu-metal band will then play a series of festival slots in North America. Find their full tour dates, HERE.

The tour marked the band’s first without Jones. In a since-deleted post announcing Jones’ departure, the band wrote, “To our fans, Slipknot is announcing that we have parted ways with Craig Jones. We wish Jones all the best for the future.”

Jones’ departure is the fourth time an original member has been replaced in Slipknot. The most recent lineup change was the addition of Michael Pfaff as a replacement to Chris Fehn. Pfaff has been with the band since 2019, but only recently had his identity revealed. This means fans may wait a while to see who is behind this mysterious new mask.

Percussionist Shawn Crahan (aka Clown) will also sit out for this Europeans tour to be with his wife.

“I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can,” he wrote on Twitter. “We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support.”

PHOTO CREDIT: ALEXANDER GAY / (courtesy Elektra)