Is There a New Episode of ‘The Road’ Tonight (November 9, 2025)? Start Time and Streaming Details

The Road is back with another episode of The Road. On Sunday, November 9, CBS will air the fourth episode of its new singing competition series.

Executive produced by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, alongside Blake Shelton and Keith Urban, The Road follows 12 hopefuls as they open for the latter country star at venues across the country.

After each performance of one original song and one cover, the audience members vote on who should continue on The Road and who should be sent packing.

Along the way, contestants get to soak up wisdom from Shelton, Urban, and tour manager Gretchen Wilson.

So far this season, viewers have watched the contestants perform in Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas. One contestant was sent home in week one, and two were axed from The Road after the Dallas shows.

This week, the nine remaining contestants will travel to Oklahoma City to perform. Viewers will be able to watch those performances tonight, Sunday, November 9, at 9/8c on CBS. Those who don’t have cable will be able to stream the episode on Paramount+ the following day.

What Blake Shelton Has Said About The Road

Before his time on The Road, Shelton spent 23 seasons serving as a coach on The Voice.

“I’ll be honest, I wasn’t exactly dying to do another singing show,” Shelton told TV Insider, before sharing what convinced him to do just that.

“[Executive producer] Lee Metzger and I started kicking around this idea: What if we built a show that actually looked like what it takes to make it as an artist?” Shelton said. “Sleeping on buses, playing for crowds that didn’t buy a ticket to see you, writing songs that may or may not pay the bills. That’s real.”

As for what sets The Road apart from other similar shows, Shelton insisted, “This isn’t another shiny stage show where people just belt out cover songs.”

“You’ll see the great moments, but you’ll also see the downtime, the homesickness, the nights where a crowd in Texas loves you and the next night in Memphis they walk out on you,” he said. “That’s the reality of chasing this dream.”

Photo via CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.