“Is There Anything This Man Can’t Sing?” Garth Brooks’ Tribute Cover of This 1973 Gladys Knight Classic Is as Soulful as They Come

Throughout his career on stage, there have been numerous highlights for Garth Brooks. Looking past the accolades and albums, his time on stage produced iconic moments like when he performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Or how about the Central Park concerts, which drew in over 900,000? If that wasn’t enough, he shocked fans around the country with the Dive Bar Tour. Always looking to make a little history when under the spotlight, Brooks once honored the legendary legacy of Gladys Knight with “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

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In 2022, the Kennedy Center welcomed U2, George Clooney, Tania Leon, Amy Grant, and Knight to be honored at its annual event. With each star receiving the prestigious honor, the night included special appearances by Mickey Guyton, LL Cool J, Patti LaBelle, and several others. But when it came to needing a voice to highlight Knight’s stardom with “Midnight Train to Georgia”, the producers called on Brooks.

Although the decision to have Brooks cover the song might confuse some, it was the collaboration that blended country and soul for an unforgettable Kennedy Center Honors moment. Even years later, fans revisited the special moment that showcased the wide range of Brooks.

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How Garth Brooks Nearly Took The “Midnight Train to Houston”

Looking at what fans had to say about the cover, Brooks appeared to gain a wave of praise for stepping outside his country roots and delivering a heartfelt tribute. Many applauded his ability to respect the past while making “Midnight Train to Georgia” entirely his own.

“I absolutely love Garth Brooks he did a fantastic job with this song.” “Oh my God, one of the best videos I’ve seen a Garth Brooks and I like Garth Brooks.” “He did Gladys proud!! absolutely outstanding.” “Garth did an incredible rendition of this classic song. Did Gladys proud!” “Is there anything this man can’t sing?” “OMG!!! Garth is sooo incredible and can sing ANYTHING!!! AMAZING.”

Adding his name to the legacy of Knight, “Midnight Train to Georgia” nearly passed right by the singer. Originally written and performed by Jim Weatherly, the lyrics were sent to Sonny Limbo, who hoped to record them with Cissy Houston. At the time, the title of the song was “Midnight Train to Houston.” But when asked to change it to Georgia, Weatherly said, “Just don’t change the rest of the song.’”

Thanks to Weatherly publishers, the song ended up in front of Gladys Knight and the Pips. Recording their own version, it landed the group their first No.1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Just a single moment in the career of Knight, the song has lived on for decades. And for Brooks, it was the perfect time to celebrate the “Empress of Soul.”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)