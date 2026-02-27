It Drives Me Crazy That No One Remembers These 3 Popular Songs From 1996

The mid-1990s was such a great time for pop music, as well as other genres like rock, grunge, hip-hop, and more. Let’s take a look at a few popular songs from the year 1996, specifically, that far too many people have forgotten about. I bet after giving these songs a thorough listen, just about any 90s kid will remember them.

“This Is Your Night” by Amber

“This Is Your Night” was quite the international hit back in 1996. Released that summer, “This Is Your Night” was a pretty big hit on Amber’s native Dutch charts. And it was a crossover hit when it made it to No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. A super fun Eurodance and house track from start to finish, this song will probably take you right back to the summer of 1996 within just a few seconds.

“When You’re Gone” by The Cranberries

The Cranberries had quite a few hits earlier in the 1990s, particularly with songs like “Zombie” and “Linger”. Sadly, some of the band’s later hits have slipped through the cracks of time. Though, many of their singles were certainly successful when they were released. “When You’re Gone” from the 1996 album To The Faithful Departed is one such single. It was a No. 22 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as a No. 21 hit in the band’s native Ireland. “When You’re Gone” would later be selected for play during frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan’s funeral in 2018.

“Change The World” by Eric Clapton

Remember this entry on our list of popular songs from 1996? If not, you’re not alone. “Change The World” was a later-career hit for legendary guitarist and songwriter Eric Clapton. And while it is far from his most memorable career song, it’s still a gem worth remembering. Written by Tommy Sims, Gordon Kennedy, and Wayne Kirkpatrick, “Change The World” was originally released by Wynonna Judd earlier in 1996 before Clapton’s version hit the shelves.

Clapton’s version would become an international hit. It peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary, Adult Alternative, and Adult Pop charts. Clapton’s version would be prominently featured on the soundtrack for the film Phenomenon, which only bolstered the track’s success.

Photo by Catherine McGann/Getty Images)