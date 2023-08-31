Jack Harlow Releases Music Video for “Denver”

Jack Harlow has just released an official music video for his song “Denver,” which is featured on his third studio album, Jackman. The video was directed by Eliel Ford and is the third music video the rapper has released so far from Jackman. The album was released on April 28 and has been praised for its lyrics.

The video for “Denver” was shot in the Colorado city, and the Colfax Avenue burger staple Good Times is featured. The video, which was released on August 30 is currently trending at No. 15 on YouTube, and has already hit over 260,000 views in one day.

“Denver” tells the story of Harlow’s anxiety while out in Denver, Colorado playing a show. The first half of the song’s lyrics partially read, Walking past the homeless in a Rolex/ Just got off the stage on the Today Show and I basically felt soulless/ Years go by and I keep saying I’m gon’ use my phone less/

But I should just be phone-less/ Ignorance is bliss and so is being underground ’cause it was fun when we were known less/ Sorry, that’s cliché, I know I’m so blessed.

In the second half of the song, Harlow states, I wrote that first verse in Denver back in September/

It’s January now and I’m feeling like myself again/ I got Angel back in here, I need his help again/

I’m taking time away but wondering what a healthy helping is/ Fuck it, they gon’ check for me, I tell myself and tell my friends/ Avoiding any talks about the elephant.

Harlow is planning to embark on his upcoming Kentucky-only tour on November 24, which will begin with a show at Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro. No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour will travel to six cities across Harlow’s home state. The Kentucky Tour will conclude with a concert at Rupp Arena in Lexington on December 3.

At the time of its initial release, Jackman hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart. On May 15, Harlow turned to social media to express his gratitude for the album’s success.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “2 weeks have passed and I just wanna say the love & respect I’ve felt from not only my peers… but from YALL…the fans…the folks that have supported me from the beginning…it feels fuckin amazing… I have never felt so connected to the people listening to my music…thank you.”

