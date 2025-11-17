Jack Nicholson’s Only Songwriting Credit is This 1968 “War Chant” He Wrote for the Monkees

By the mid 1980s, Jack Nicholson started showcasing his vocals as a singer in film, singing two duets with Meryl Streep in their 1986 romantic comedy Heartburn—“Yes Sir, That’s My Baby,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”—along with two more solo songs, “Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby?” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel song “Soliloquy.” A year later, Nicholson also collaborated with Bobby McFerrin on the children’s album The Elephant’s Child, which won a Grammy Award for Best Children’s Music Album.



Nicholson, whose musical talent spanned learning piano for he 1970 film Five Easy Pieces, and singing “Go to the Mirror!” with Roger Daltrey and Ann-Margaret in the The Who‘s 1969 rock opera Tommy and “The Star Spangled Banner” as Randle McMurphy in the 1975 drama One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The actor also picked up one writing credits during the late ’60s.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 4 Songs Neil Diamond Wrote for The Monkees (1966-1967)]

‘Head’

In the 1968 satire musical film Head, written and produced by Nicholson and Bob Rafelson, The Monkees starred in several vignettes, including a Western, a war, a mystery, and more. For the soundtrack, the Monkees released their sixth album Head, featuring the theme, “Porpoise Song,” written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King, Harry Nilsson‘s “Daddy’s Song,” and another song, also co-written by Nicholson and Rafelson: “Ditty Diego—War Chant.”



In the song, the Monkees start off singing Hey, hey, we are the Monkees / You know we love to please / A manufactured image / With no philosophies before each member takes on a verse, beginning with Mike Nesmith, followed by Peter Tork, Micky Dolenz, and Davy Jones, and repeats in that order, with all closing the chorus.

American actor Jack Nicholson on the set of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest directed by Czech-American Milos Forman. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Hey, hey, we are the Monkees

You know, we love to please

A manufactured image

With no philosophies



We hope you like our story

Although there isn’t one

That is to say, there’s many

That way there is more fun



You’ve told us you like action

And games of many kinds

You like to dance, we like to sing

So let’s all lose our minds!



We know it doesn’t matter

‘Cause what you came to see

Is what we’d love to give you

And give it one, two, three!



But there may come three, two, one, two

Or jump from nine to five

And when you see the end in sight

The beginning may arrive!



“Ditty Diego – War Chant” was written as a parody of the Monkees’ Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart-penned theme song from their television series (1966-’68).



“Jack was fabulous,” said Tork of Nicholson in a 2011 interview. “We adored him, all of us. Michael practically fell in love with him, in a manly sort of way.” Dolenz added, “He was such a wonderful, charismatic, funny guy. Jack spent a lot of time with us. He hung out on the [TV] set and came out on tour, just picking up the vibe.”

Photo: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images