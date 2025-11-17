Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (November 17, 2025)? Start Time and Streaming Details

Fans of The Voice watched the show go through some major changes recently when the production went from two episodes a week to one. If that wasn’t enough, the runtime was even decreased to a single hour. But with fans only able to get one new episode a week, The Voice continued to push through the Knockouts. With only a handful of contestants left on each team, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg felt the stress of potentially sending the wrong singer home. Not wanting to disappoint fans again, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, including start time and where to watch.

Hoping not to confuse fans even more, The Voice will air a new episode tonight on NBC starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. For those who might not have cable, they can stream the show using Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, or Sling. Don’t have any of those options? Each new episode is available to stream the following day on Peacock.

Reba McEntire Calls Contestant “Brave” On ‘The Voice’

Giving a quick recap of the last episode, Reba struggled when watching Conrad Khalil compete against Ryan Mitchell. Heading into the round, Khalil performed “Closer’ by Ne-Yo. Mitchell decided to cover “Zombie” by the Cranberries. With Joe Walsh on hand as a mega mentor, he told Khalil, “The embellishment that you’re doing, and you do ’em great, I’m not sure you need ’em all. Don’t let it distract from the song.”

Having both their futures in her hand, Reba added, “Conrad, you knew exactly where you were going … you were very focused. Ryan, you wanted to sing a song that you could relate to which I thought was very brave.”

But in the end – there could be only one. With Reba needing to make a decision, she decided to carry Mitchell forward. The contestants still in the running included:

Team Bublé: Jazz McKenzie, Max Chambers, Rob Cole, Teo Ramdel, Trinity

Team Reba: Aaron Nichols, Aubrey Nicole, Austin Gilbert, Cori Kennedy, Peyton Kyle, Ryan Mitchell

Team Niall: Aiden Ross, Ava Nat, DEK of Hearts, Dustin Dale Gaspard, Kirbi

Team Snoop: Carolina Rodriguez, Lauren Anderson, Mindy Miller, Ralph Edwards, Toni Lorene, Yoshihanaa

Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)