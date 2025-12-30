4 Unforgettable Monkees Tunes Sung by Davy Jones in Honor of What Would’ve Been His 80th Birthday

Had he lived, Monkees singer Davy Jones would have celebrated his 80th birthday today (December 30). Jones was born in Manchester, U.K., in 1945. He made his TV acting debut in 1961 on the popular British soap opera Coronation Street. Davy also briefly tried his hand at being a jockey.

Jones found acclaim when he took on the role of the Artful Dodger in the stage musical Oliver!, first in London’s West End and then on Broadway. In 1963, he was nominated for a Tony for his portrayal.

Jones’ singing and acting ability won him a role in 1966 on the popular TV sitcom The Monkees, alongside Micky Dolenz, Mike Nesmith, and Peter Tork. The show, of course, followed the madcap adventures of a young, Beatles-inspired rock band. The Monkees simultaneously became huge pop stars, with Jones as one of the lead voices in the group.

As the only British member of The Monkees, Davy helped further the band’s appeal to fans who also loved The Beatles.

After Dolenz, Jones was the most prominent singer in The Monkees. He sang lead on a few of the group’s major hits, and also on many other popular tunes.

After the TV show was canceled in 1968, Jones continued to perform and record with The Monkees on and off for the rest of his life. He also launched a moderately successful solo career and acted in various films and television shows. Jones died of a heart attack on February 12, 2012. He was 66.

In honor of Davy’s milestone birthday, here are four great Monkees songs that featured him on lead vocals:

“I Wanna Be Free” (1966)

“I Wanna Be Free” was a tender-sounding ballad featured on The Monkees’ self-titled 1966 debut album. The tune was co-written by Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart, the songwriting duo who created many popular compositions for the group.

The song’s lyrics are from the perspective of a young man telling the object of his affection that he doesn’t want to be tied down to one woman.

“I Wanna Be Free” wasn’t a hit in the U.S., but it did reach No. 14 on the Australian singles chart in 1967.

“Look Out (Here Comes Tomorrow)” (1967)

“Look Out (Here Comes Tomorrow)” was a song written by Neil Diamond that was featured on the second Monkees album, More of The Monkees, which was released in January 1967.

The catchy, mid-tempo pop-rock tune is about a guy who has to decided between two woman he’s dating. As infectious as the song was, it wasn’t released as a single.

“Daydream Believer” (1967)

“Daydream Believer” was one of The Monkees’ biggest hits. Released as a single in October 1967, the tune topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks in December of that year.

“Daydream Believer” was an upbeat love song written by folk singer/songwriter John Stewart, a one-time member of The Kingston Trio.

The song also appeared on The Monkees’ fifth album, The Birds, the Bees & the Monkees, which was released in April 1968. Jones considered the tune his all-time favorite Monkees song. It remained a concert staple and highlight for Davy throughout his life.

“Valleri” (1968)

“Valleri,” another song written by Boyce and Hart, was released as a single in February 1968. The tune reached No. 3 on the Hot 100. It also was included on The Birds, the Bees & the Monkees.

The rocking pop tune featured soaring harmonies by the band members, with Jones taking on the lead vocals. Louis Shelton, a member of the famous Los Angeles collective of session musicians known as the Wrecking Crew, contributed a memorable flamenco-style guitar solo.

