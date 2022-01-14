Jack White Shares New Single “Love is Selfish” Ahead of 2 New LPs

On Friday (January 14), Jack White shared his newest single, “Love is Selfish.”
The song is the latest track from his upcoming LP, Entering Heaven Alive, the second of two albums that will drop this year from the rocker. Check out the new single below.
White’s first LP, Fear of the Dawn, is set to drop on April 8, and Entering Heaven Alive is set to hit shelves on July 22.
Fans can pre-order Fear of the Dawn HERE and Entering Heaven Alive HERE.
White’s Third Man Records tweeted the announcement, saying, “Watch the Jack White-directed video for new single “Love Is Selfish”. https://orcd.co/loveisselfishvideo“
The 46-year-old Detroit-born White has already released one single previously. You can check out the song, “Taking Me Back” from the upcoming album Fear of the Dawn below.
In addition, White has announced a massive tour for 2022 to celebrate the two forthcoming LPs. Check out those many dates below, along with the official track listing for each of the upcoming 2022 records.
JACK WHITE FEAR OF THE DAWN (Third Man Records)Release Date: April 8, 2022
Track list:
1. TAKING ME BACK
2. FEAR OF THE DAWN
3. THE WHITE RAVEN
4. HI-DE-HO (W/ Q-TIP)
5. EOSOPHOBIA
6. INTO THE TWILIGHT
7. DUSK
8. WHAT’S THE TRICK?
9. THAT WAS THEN (THIS IS NOW)
10. EOSOPHOBIA (REPRISE)
11. MORNING, NOON AND NIGHT
12. SHEDDING MY VELVET
JACK WHITEENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE(Third Man Records)Release Date: July 22, 2022
Track list:
1. A TIP FROM YOU TO ME
2. ALL ALONG THE WAY
3. HELP ME ALONG
4. LOVE IS SELFISH
5. I’VE GOT YOU SURROUNDED (WITH MY LOVE)
6. QUEEN OF THE BEES
7. A TREE ON FIRE FROM WITHIN
8. IF I DIE TOMORROW
9. PLEASE GOD, DON’T TELL ANYONE
10. A MADMAN FROM MANHATTAN
11. TAKING ME BACK (GENTLY)
JACK WHITE THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR 2022
April 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)
April 09 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)
April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *
April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
May 01 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum
May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
June 01 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
June 03 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
June 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 06 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
June 07 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center
June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee
July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant
July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *
July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne *
July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena
August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
* Festival Performance
