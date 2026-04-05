Jack Black and Jack White Team Up for Five-Timers Club-Themed Parody of “Seven Nation Army” on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jack Black and Jack White just teamed up for an epic moment on Saturday Night Live. On the latest episode of the long-running sketch series, Black joined the Five-Timers Club, a group reserved for performers who’ve taken on the role of host five times.

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During his monologue, though, Black learned that the Five-Timers Club was going through a hard time. Surprise guest Jonah Hill brought Black to the cobweb-covered clubhouse. It’s there that Black ran into Tina Fey.

“What started as a one-off joke in a Tom Hanks’ monologue has literally been run into the ground,” Fey bemoaned. “For example—this is true!—this is my fifth Five-Timers Club sketch.”

Candice Bergen and Melissa McCarthy appeared next, with the latter complaining about the clubhouse’s lack of alcohol.

White, the night’s musical guest, finally popped up next. After he quipped that five-time musical guests only get their parking validated for 15 minutes, Black had had enough.

“Enough is enough!” Black declared. “It’s time to fix this place the only way I know how—with the power of rock!”

With that, Black broke into a Five-Timers Club themed parody of The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army.”

“Everything about the lounge is broken and wrong / But I’m going to fix it by singing the world’s most rocking song,” Black sang, before White came back out on stage to accompany him on guitar.

Jack White Performs on Saturday Night Live

Later in the show, White performed two songs of his own. For his time on stage, White opted to sing two new songs. He started things off with “Derecho Demonico,” before closing out with “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs.”

Both tracks are ones that White recently released as streaming singles. The singles are also available on limited-edition vinyl, and currently only available for purchase at White’s Third Man Records stores.

White’s SNL appearance came ahead of his European tour. Set to kick of May 30 in Latvia, Jack White Live will see the rocker crisscross the continent, before wrapping up the trek on June 22 in Croatia.

Photo by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty Images