Jake Hoot Throws A Field Party With New Song, “Night Left”

Jake Hoot is ready to throw a party. With his new song “Night Left,” premiering today (July 22), The Voice season 17 champion takes a hard left away from the sweeping balladry of “I Would’ve Loved You” with Kelly Clarkson for a raucous, beer-soaked good time into the wee hours of the morning. Don’t come if you can’t keep up, he warns.

“Night Left,” co-written with Danny Myrick (Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw) and Kylie Sackley (Sam Hunt, Randy Houser), jangles with modern electric guitars, baked right in the mix, and the kind of raising hell atmosphere worthy of a Jason Aldean bonfire. “It’s a song that once it’s in your head, there’s no getting it out,” Hoot tells American Songwriter. “I loved writing this song with Danny and Kylie, and it’s become my favorite one to perform. Even my six-year-old loves to sing it. Can’t wait for this to hit this summer.”

Written earlier this year, the weekend rager serves as a taste test to a forthcoming album, which may feature his wife Brittney. “We have got a bunch of other stuff planned for the full album, whenever we decide to release that, but she’s definitely going to be on it. I may have her sing some lead on some of the songs, just because she’s got such a powerhouse voice,” he previously shared. “So we’re definitely working towards that part. She’s become part of our shows. Everybody loves hearing her sing Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah.’ I’m trying to work her up to Sara Evans’ ‘Suds in the Bucket,’ and a couple of other songs and get her going on that, but she’s definitely going to be a part of it.”

Hoot’s forthcoming, yet-untitled, new album comes on the heels of an EP, Love Out of Time, released earlier this year. Upon its release, the debut project vaulted to No. 2 on the iTunes all-genre albums leaderboard, as well as the country-specific chart. His duet with pop megastar Kelly Clarkson also saw swift success, climbing to No. 3 on the iTunes country singles scorecard.

Hoot makes his return to the Grand Ole Opry stage on Friday (July 23). Next month, the Texas native is set to open for Alabama and Darius Rucker on tour.

Pre-save “Night Left” here, and listen to the premiere below.