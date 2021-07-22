AmericanaFest 2021 Lineup Revealed: Rodney Crowell, Brandy Clark & More

On Wednesday afternoon (July 21), the Americana Music Association revealed the lineup for the 2021 AmericanaFest, slated for September 22-25. Leading the pack are Rodney Crowell, Brandy Clark, Waylon Payne, Maggie Rose, actor-turned-musician Keifer Sutherland, and many others.

The roster, boasting 165 acts so far, across soul, Americana, rock, country, and blues music, also includes Allison Russell, Gabe Lee, Emily West, gospel staples The McCrary Sisters, Arlo McKinley, Andrew Leahey & the Homestead, Brittney Spencer, Christian Lopez, Emily Scott Robinson, Crys Matthews, and more. Check out the list of talent below, and stay tuned for more announcements—organizers promise more than 240 acts in total will take to various stages at the event.

“We’re beyond elated to once again be able to celebrate with our incredible community in Music City,” Jed Hilly, executive director of the Americana Music Association, previously shared. “As we prioritize having a safe and positive event for everyone involved, we’re looking forward to bringing back exciting music discovery, industry insight, and plenty of networking opportunities that our attendees have come to enjoy over the last two decades.”

The accompanying Americana Honors & Awards kick off the festival on the evening of September 22 at the historic Ryman Auditorium. Tickets for AmericanaFest, and additional details on weekend passes and rates, can be found here.

Artists performing are:

The 40 Acre Mule

Aaron Raitiere

Adam Chaffins

AHI

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Allison Russell

Amy Helm

Ana Egge

Andrea von Kampen

Andrew Leahey & the Homestead

Anna Tivel

The Arcadian Wild

Arlo McKinley

Barbaro

The Barefoot Movement

Barnstar!

Bella White

Beta Radio

Beth Nielsen Chapman

Bones Owens

Boy Golden

Brandy Clark

Brittney Spencer

Brock Gonyea

Caleb Caudle

Carolina Story

Cary Morin

Cat Clyde

Charlie Marie

Chastity Brown

Chris Pierce

Christian Lopez

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Companion

Cordovas

Courtney Hartman

Crys Matthews

Daniel Donato

Danni Nicholls

Dar Williams

Darin and Brooke Aldridge

Dave Hause

David Ramirez

The Dead South

Digging Roots

Don Bryant

Doug Seegers

Early James

Elise Davis

Emily Scott Robinson

Emily West

Emma Hern

Emma Swift

Erin Viancourt

Evan Bartels

Ferris & Sylvester

Fretland

Gabe Lee

Garrison Starr

Golden Shoals

Great Peacock

Greyhounds

Hogslop String Band

Ida Mae

Ira Wolf

Israel Nash

Izzy Heltai

Jack Broadbent

Jackson County Line

Jackson+Sellers

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Jason Ringenberg

Jeffrey Martin

Jeremie Albino

Jill Andrews

Jillette Johnson

Jim Lauderdale

Joachim Cooder

John Craigie

John R. Miller

Jonathan Tyler

Joshua Radin

Joshua Ray Walker

Julian Taylor

Kaiti Jones

Kashena Sampson

Kathleen Edwards

Katie Toupin

Kelsey Waldon

Kiefer Sutherland

Kristina Murray

Langhorne Slim

Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards

Lauren Morrow

Leah Blevins

Leigh Nash

Lilly Hiatt

Lilly Winwood

The Local Honeys

Lydia Loveless

Maggie Rose

Making Movies

Mando Saenz

Mariel Buckley

Marshall Chapman

Mary Bragg

Matt Costa

Matt the Electrician

Maya de Vitry

The McCrary Sisters

Melissa Carper

Michaela Anne

Mike & The Moonpies

Miko Marks

The Minks

Moonsville Collective

Natalie Hemby

National Park Radio

Neal Francis

O.N.E The Duo

Oliver Hazard

Pete Muller and The Kindred Souls

Peter Bradley Adams

Phillip-Michael Scales

Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers

The Pine Hill Haints

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Poor Nameless Boy

Queen Esther

Rachel Baiman

Rainbow Girls

Raye Zaragoza

Rodney Crowell

Ruthie Collins

Ryan Culwell

S.G. Goodman

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Sean Rowe

Shannon McNally

The Shootouts

Sierra Ferrell

Southern Avenue

Steve Forbert

Steve Poltz

Sue Foley

The Suitcase Junket

SUSTO

Suzanne Santo

Taylor McCall

Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur

Thomas Csorba

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings

Tré Burt

The Vegabonds

Victoria Bailey

Vincent Neil Emerson

Violet Bell

Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

The Wandering Hearts

Waylon Payne

Wesley Dean

The Whitmore Sisters

William Prince

The Winnie Blues

Yasmin William